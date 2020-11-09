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MonNov9th20_3Hours_KardioVascPainAwaySuperFolateTRSuperNOXPlusNO2Beets_JohWSpring_VOTERFRAUDUSA2020_DemocratBigMediaTechTheft_DominionScorecardSoftware_LateBallotMonitoring_IllegalBallots_TRUMPWON
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13 views • November 09, 2020
Hour One KardioVasc, PainAway Cream, Super Folate TR, SuperNOX Plus NO2 Beets, PowerMethyl B12
Hour Two and Three John W Spring, Theft of 2020, Scorecard Dominion Software Switched, NO Ballot Monitoring Makes then Illegal, Reset Dates of Ballots Illegal, TRUMP WON 2020 Presidental Election WIde Margings Evening of Nov 4th 2020
Hour Two and Three John W Spring, Theft of 2020, Scorecard Dominion Software Switched, NO Ballot Monitoring Makes then Illegal, Reset Dates of Ballots Illegal, TRUMP WON 2020 Presidental Election WIde Margings Evening of Nov 4th 2020
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