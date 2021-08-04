Fathers Desire Your Daughters Marry A man Who Venerates The Lord

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Fathers you want you daughters to marry a man that no matter what the circumstances or precarious of their circumstances he can be trusted to protect your daughter and grand kids keep them safe.
An Amish Man, or Mennonite. The Word the Lord gave me was "a man who venerates The Lord," God. Knows God and has a honest relationship with God and it shows on his continence. The Holy Spirit and Peace of Jesus Christ light shines out of Him.
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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Resistance Chicks
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Milford, OH 45150
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