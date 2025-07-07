Jim Rizoli Will Moderate Sandy Hook Treason Debate Round 2 Jim Fetzer vs Victor Hugo Get T-Shirt Now

BREAKING NEWS: Jim Rizoli Will Moderate Sandy Hook Treason Debate Jim Fetzer vs Victor Hugo Round 2 Get your "Patrice! Patrice! Listen To Me." T-Shirt Now to wear for the big event.

I received this email from Jim Rizoli:

"Do you think you could do a debate with Jim with me as moderator?

I don't want it to get into a shooting match if it was done.

You both can have your questions you can ask each other."

My response:

"Sure. I agree to a fair and balanced debate without shouting or talking over each other. I will present facts that are documented and simply ask him (Fetzer) to answer."

Let's see if Jim Fetzer backs out after asking Jim Rizoli to host him on his show.

NOTE: Jim Rizoli gave an epic response to Herpes Russ Winter after he told Rizoli he should have Fetzer on his show-

" Victor came to me, Jim Fetzer hasn't spoken to me in years. So at least Victor cared to have me on. Jim Fetzer too wrapped up in his own life to do so."

Russ Winter Herpes then suggested-

"Then I think William Bonatati is your source on this. Extremely knowledgeable.

He is also strong on Holocaust. Can I have him get in touch?"

How pathetic to suggest the man Joachim Hagopian counsels and claims is a "Sad Basketcase", William Bonatati, could present the lies in place of Fetzer.

No doubt they will have something panned to try and weasel their way out of a Second Debate.

Expect them to present Jim Rizoli with a long list of demands that Victor-Hugo will have to agree to before the debate date is even considered.

That is Fetzer's way out of the debate and thus not being humiliated again live on air.

He and his team of liars just want a calm discussion with Rizoli where Fetzer just reads the scripted talking points put in front of him so he doesn't look like a demented old fool again.

