BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Mar. 5, 2026. Lesson 44-2026. Title: Guarded Lips and the Pride That Breeds Contempt
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 24 hours ago

Proverbs 21:23–24 contrasts disciplined speech with destructive arrogance. The one who guards his mouth and tongue preserves his soul from trouble, while the proud and haughty—marked by scorn and self-exaltation—operate in reckless insolence. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how restraint protects the inner life, why pride fuels conflict, and how humility and careful words safeguard both relationships and the soul.

Lesson 44-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

Ramon Tomey
DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

Laura Harris
Global evacuation chaos: Nations scramble to repatriate citizens as Middle East conflict worsens

Global evacuation chaos: Nations scramble to repatriate citizens as Middle East conflict worsens

Ramon Tomey
Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Kevin Hughes
Global energy markets reel as Middle East conflict reaches a boiling point

Global energy markets reel as Middle East conflict reaches a boiling point

Cassie B.
Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents&#8217; rights

Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents’ rights

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy