Date: Mar. 5, 2026. Lesson 44-2026. Title: Guarded Lips and the Pride That Breeds Contempt

Proverbs 21:23–24 contrasts disciplined speech with destructive arrogance. The one who guards his mouth and tongue preserves his soul from trouble, while the proud and haughty—marked by scorn and self-exaltation—operate in reckless insolence. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how restraint protects the inner life, why pride fuels conflict, and how humility and careful words safeguard both relationships and the soul.

Lesson 44-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





