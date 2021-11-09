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EP 136: Missing 411- Off the Grid
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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53 views • November 09, 2021
This week, we talk Missing 411 and focus on some cases from the book, Missing 411 - Off the Grid by David Paulides. We look at 6 different cases... 2 from Alaska, 2 from Illinois, 1 from Wyoming, and 1 from New Hampshire. We'll talk about how Missing 411 cases are expanding outside of the wilderness and national parks footprint and theorize about what could possibly be causing all of these people to go missing.

Episode Links:

www.canammissing.com

Order all Missing 411 books here and support the author and all of his research: http://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfootstore.html

You can contact David Paulides at: [email protected]

All music used in this episode by Ghost Stories Incorporated:

Lost Memory (Alternate Suspense Version): https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/lost-memory-alternate-suspense-version

Dark Encounters: https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/dark-encounters

Crime Scene (Alternate Foreboding Version) - The Man Who Loved Flowers Suite: https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/i-crime-scene-alternate-foreboding-version-the-man-who-loved-flowers-suite

Deafening Silence (Premium): https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/deafening-silence-premium

Please check out:

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_

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off the gridmissing 411homewrecker podcastmissing persons
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