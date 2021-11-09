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EP 136: Missing 411- Off the Grid
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53 views • November 09, 2021
This week, we talk Missing 411 and focus on some cases from the book, Missing 411 - Off the Grid by David Paulides. We look at 6 different cases... 2 from Alaska, 2 from Illinois, 1 from Wyoming, and 1 from New Hampshire. We'll talk about how Missing 411 cases are expanding outside of the wilderness and national parks footprint and theorize about what could possibly be causing all of these people to go missing.
Episode Links:
www.canammissing.com
Order all Missing 411 books here and support the author and all of his research: http://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfootstore.html
You can contact David Paulides at: [email protected]
All music used in this episode by Ghost Stories Incorporated:
Lost Memory (Alternate Suspense Version): https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/lost-memory-alternate-suspense-version
Dark Encounters: https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/dark-encounters
Crime Scene (Alternate Foreboding Version) - The Man Who Loved Flowers Suite: https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/i-crime-scene-alternate-foreboding-version-the-man-who-loved-flowers-suite
Deafening Silence (Premium): https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/deafening-silence-premium
Please check out:
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
www.canammissing.com
Order all Missing 411 books here and support the author and all of his research: http://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfootstore.html
You can contact David Paulides at: [email protected]
All music used in this episode by Ghost Stories Incorporated:
Lost Memory (Alternate Suspense Version): https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/lost-memory-alternate-suspense-version
Dark Encounters: https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/dark-encounters
Crime Scene (Alternate Foreboding Version) - The Man Who Loved Flowers Suite: https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/i-crime-scene-alternate-foreboding-version-the-man-who-loved-flowers-suite
Deafening Silence (Premium): https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/deafening-silence-premium
Please check out:
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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