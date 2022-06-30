Shepherd Podcast Episode 13

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Interview with Douglas Ferguson discussing his book; if you'd like to buy a copy send him an email @ [email protected]
Egypt is building a new Capital:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-ThusbaRW8
Best Sword Fight in Film:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImPXMsnc2F4
ShepherdPodcast:
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