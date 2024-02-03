07. Connecting the Soul: Connection is to Embrace Tension and Suffering (Part 2)

http://freedomshock.com

This 7th episode of the Connecting the Soul series picks up where episode 6 left off: the comforts of our western culture are not going to sustain us in a time of global crisis. Therefore, we must prepare in earnest now, to manage what may be coming our way, soon.





By studying the patterns of history, it could be readily predicted that we are entering a time of extreme upheaval. Will it be mass starvation? Or will it be persecution on the level of the French Revolution?





Everyone is going to die (one day). Connection to God and to others is the only way we will die well.