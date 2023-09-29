Create New Account
What Is Hydroxychloroquine? (HCQ)
Sun Fruit Dan
What Is Hydroxychloroquine? - (HCQ)


Hydroxychloroquine is a specific type of medication that many people became aware of during the C$V1D-I9 pandemic because Dr. Stella Immanuel spoke openly about its effectiveness in treating people infected with C$V1D-I9.


In this video, I educate you fully on what Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is, the history of this excellent medication, some of the things it has been used to treat effectively, why the mainstream media and news outlets try their best to make people think it's unsafe for humans to ingest and more.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above extensively, watch this video from start to FINISH!


