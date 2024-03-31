Good Morning

Friday March 26th



Please print and post these, or share on spanish-speaking social media platforms if you are able to.



We have several additional fliers being created for distribution across Washington State with an advancement into Northern Idaho before Friday.



This weekend, we are mobilizing a substantial force for Operation Limp Pimp.



Street pimps preying upon runaways and other troubled teens will see the fear they control their victims with tremble before the Might of our Almighty God.



If you can help with supplies for NW Operations, please send via:



If you can assist with some Media Funds, our email and brake pads for the Explorer are priorities.



We will be attempting a bold maneuver this weekend with 3 operations running simultaneously.



VOP Lounge will be held at its scheduled time this evening, for those interested in participating.



God bless you all. - Lewis



#OperationLimpPimp

#OperationJustinKase

#OperationLostAndFound



#GetSome

