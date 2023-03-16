Create New Account
Richard Vobes: Greta got it wrong! (mirrored)
Published 21 hours ago |

Mirrored from YouTube channel Richard Vobes at:-

https://youtu.be/AKoEPItPCqA

16 Mar 2023 #gretathunberg #climatechange #liesClimate activist Greta Thunberg deleted a 2018 tweet that claimed mankind will go extinct unless humans stop using fossil fuels by 2023.


#gretathunberg #climatechange #lies

Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingpandemicco2bugsgreta thunbergalarmismcoronavirusfossil fuel

