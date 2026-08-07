Viking Kings and the Birth of Nations

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The Vikings were more than raiders… they became kings. ⚔️👑
How did war bands transform into kingdoms and shape Northern Europe?
🎧 Listen to the full episode — link in description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6Ze2ZXgiWtHTpQukBG95bH?si=0f8f47fecbd74bcc
#Vikings
#vikinghistory
#MedievalHistory
#ScandinavianHistory
#historypodcast
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