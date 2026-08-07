Viking Kings and the Birth of Nations

The Vikings were more than raiders… they became kings. ⚔️👑





How did war bands transform into kingdoms and shape Northern Europe?





🎧 Listen to the full episode — link in description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6Ze2ZXgiWtHTpQukBG95bH?si=0f8f47fecbd74bcc





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#vikinghistory

#MedievalHistory

#ScandinavianHistory

#historypodcast