2023-7-6 canning wisdom – pinto's, garbanzo's, gaskets, hints - 211

2023-7-6 canning wisdom – pinto's, garbanzo's, gaskets, hints





Please excuse the gopro being at the wrong angle. Apparently, this is the correct angle for working and recording outside, and for inside things you want to adjust it this way, and then down a little more than normal in order to get the right picture frame. Doing all this work, and then trying to figure out how to make videos, and wearing these ridiculous things on my head to record you videos is...well...I wouldn't do it unless the Lord kept telling me to help you learn things you will need to know to survive. Most of these videos are from last week, as I don't even the time to move the files over, stitch them together, and upload them during the week. It is so much work to live off-grid. I don't think people really have any idea. There is a reason why people are connecting to water and electric, why they have people pick up their own trash, why they go to work each day, rather than to deal with all this, why they send their children to indoctrination camps instead of tackle all this while also somehow taking care of, providing for, and homeschooling all by themselves. There is a reason why people go to the grocery store, because it is easier.





Well...consider this...

Do I believe what the Father says when I read???

If I do...

then can I really say that in my heart before the Father if I am doing what I can and must do to become the people HE says?

Could Noah really have said that he believed God if he just went to work and lived in that system and partook of the niceties?

Or did Noah prove to God that he believed, because in being warned beforehand, believing Yahuah, moved in faith and faced all the hardships involved therewith, in order to prepare an ark for the saving of his family?

We all know that answer to this...

and yet, most will still not do or be the people of faith.





And, there are those who do not believe, who have more faith than them who do, and they will prepare.

But will God show them favor if they have not left off their own lives? to give their life to Him as an offering?





Finding our way into the narrow path, and choosing moment by moment to stay the course no matter what come, no matter what obstacle, defiant in our spirit against all else except unto Him that calleth us..................with the attitude in our heart like this........

“yes, Father; thank You Father, bless You Father”

“help me overcome in all things, and to live out my life in the way that You see best”

“show me what that looks like, and help me like and be appreciative of, and set my heart to the work in faith”

“remember me Father, that I have not forgot Your covenant, and neither has my heart turned back”

“all these things have befallen me, but I stayed the course Father, please be for me in this time”

“for man is not saved by his preparations, by his strength, nor by his wisdom.......but because we fear You, we believe in You, because we cling to You, because You show favor and mercy to them who have this heart and spirit”

“praise You Father, thank You; we are undeserving.”









