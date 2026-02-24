🔴 EPSTEIN - EXPOSING the ILLUMINATI FROM WITHIN (Can you HEAR me now?)

Former 33rd Degree Mason Reveals the Darkest Secrets of Freemasonry!

Dr. William Schnoebelen is an anointed watchman giving CLARION CALLS about THE ILLUMINATI, satanism and the occult practices of those in the highest levels of power since the early 1990’s. A former Freemason, satanist and Illuminati member, he has taught and preached about these groups as a highly regarded, anointed Minister and Bible Scholar specializing in Christian apologetics for over 35 years. As such, he is uniquely qualified to apply Biblical truth to these revelations.





Millions of Epstein Files have been released to the public with more to follow. The Illuminati is delighted at the unprecedented wave of shock and horror sweeping through the world. This reaction from decent people feeds into the energy-drain and spiritual fatigue the NWO seeks regarding its multi-generational, international and highly organized networks of human trafficking, sexual abuse, satanism and perversion. THE GOAL:

Destruction of Christianity and the corruption of souls.





ARMOR UP! Apply serious spiritual solutions presented in this Teaching to destroy Illuminati strongholds (which even most politicians seem afraid to challenge). Only the power of the Cross of Christ - through His praying intercessors - can bring true healing and real justice!




