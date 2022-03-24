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The Imposture of Sexual Rights - Ariane Bilheran - Interview Canada - 03 July 2017
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1 view • March 24, 2022
Original Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCikCehojFg_CI-v3r__hBtg/videos
Official Website: https://www.arianebilheran.com/
"Ariane Bilheran, Doctor in psychopathology and author of the book “The Imposture of Sexual Rights” available in French on Amazon (English version available soon) delivers to us her analysis on the sexual education
Playlist Interview in English: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/ce8699bc-33e5-4c0d-83dc-c8f286d7f066?index=1
https://www.amazon.fr/Limposture-droits-sexuels-pedophile-totalitarisme/dp/1520919565/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0x0C3FaO7wU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQRq_HjIuQk
Official Website: https://www.arianebilheran.com/
"Ariane Bilheran, Doctor in psychopathology and author of the book “The Imposture of Sexual Rights” available in French on Amazon (English version available soon) delivers to us her analysis on the sexual education
Playlist Interview in English: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/ce8699bc-33e5-4c0d-83dc-c8f286d7f066?index=1
https://www.amazon.fr/Limposture-droits-sexuels-pedophile-totalitarisme/dp/1520919565/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0x0C3FaO7wU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQRq_HjIuQk
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