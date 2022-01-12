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Trump the Drums - Drums to Trump - a Message to 45
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139 views • January 12, 2022
I had nothing specific planned, but just to play drums and see if the Lord will give me something or not.
It turned out to become a message for Donald J. Trump to submit 100% to Yeshua and be lead by the Holy Spirit.
Actually it is some how part of the prophecy I had lately and the dream 3 years ago - it just came back again, maybe urgend...
Played on January 11th 2022
And end is a bit aprupt as the battery of the recorder was running to it's last breath.
And again since I can only play occassionally and have not played regularly since years, the movements are somehow a bit "rusty"
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations if you feel led and able to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It turned out to become a message for Donald J. Trump to submit 100% to Yeshua and be lead by the Holy Spirit.
Actually it is some how part of the prophecy I had lately and the dream 3 years ago - it just came back again, maybe urgend...
Played on January 11th 2022
And end is a bit aprupt as the battery of the recorder was running to it's last breath.
And again since I can only play occassionally and have not played regularly since years, the movements are somehow a bit "rusty"
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations if you feel led and able to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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