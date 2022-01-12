Trump the Drums - Drums to Trump - a Message to 45

I had nothing specific planned, but just to play drums and see if the Lord will give me something or not.It turned out to become a message for Donald J. Trump to submit 100% to Yeshua and be lead by the Holy Spirit.Actually it is some how part of the prophecy I had lately and the dream 3 years ago - it just came back again, maybe urgend...Played on January 11th 2022And end is a bit aprupt as the battery of the recorder was running to it's last breath.And again since I can only play occassionally and have not played regularly since years, the movements are somehow a bit "rusty"The video is also linked on my website under videos:If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5Donations if you feel led and able to: