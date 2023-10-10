Never forget the power & simplicity of God's grace plan!

2Thess lesson #5. The Believer needs to simply agree and adjust to the plan of GOD and the abundance of grace opens up for them. Satan wants you confused and yet the grace plan of GOD is available for anyone who simply has positive volition toward truth.
