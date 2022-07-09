EN/ES Coffin Maker Takes Huge Orders To Make Children's Coffins

Casket maker fears bulk orders for children's caskets are a sign of vaccine deaths







"Never in more than 30 years of business have we sold children's caskets in bulk," states a man on Twitter. The man attributes the increase in orders to possible deaths from Covid vaccines.





A man whose family allegedly runs a coffin-making business says they have received bulk orders for children's coffins for the first time, a sign he fears could be indicative of impending child deaths from Covid vaccines.





In response to a Twitter user who claimed he had spoken to funeral directors about an unusual increase in children dying after being vaccinated, Canadian Twitter user @highesthalfling claimed that his family's coffin business recently received two orders. bulk of coffins for children.





“My family business is coffin manufacturing in North America. We have received 2 bulk orders for units under 5ft (kids size) in less than 6 months. Never in over 30 years of business have we sold children's caskets wholesale," tweeted @highesthalfling on Monday.





The same user made similar announcements in the past three months, once in April and again in June, though those tweets didn't get as much attention as his recent post.





“Vaccines are killing children. If not, what is it?" the user wrote last month.





Speaking further on the subject, the man said, “The sudden demand for small coffins is undeniable,” adding, “The only thing that is a mystery is the reason. I think we all know what's really going on right now."





The man confirmed to another Twitter user that a bulk order would consist of 100 or more units.





Writing on Substack, "Clown World - Honk," Etana Hecht appears to have corroborated the information, stating that she spoke to the family that runs the business and confirmed the man's story.





I spoke with the family that owns one of the largest casket manufacturers in North America. They supply caskets to large chains in the US and make Prime Caskets, among others. It's horrible to have to report something like this, but owners said their sales of typical caskets are up 20%, and since December 2021, their sales of small caskets (less than 5 feet, i.e. for children) are up. by 400%. He's not the only one talking about it, those in the funeral industry are well aware of the sudden change in the nature of their business.





Rumors of mass orders for children's caskets emerge as the US government last month became the first nation to approve Covid vaccines for infants up to six months of age, while the Canadian government will approve vaccines for the age group later this month.





(Australian funeral company worker, she is the one who recounts her experience in this video).





Fabricante de ataúdes reciben pedidos enormes para fabricar ataúdes para niños





Fabricante de ataúdes teme que los pedidos al por mayor de ataúdes infantiles sean una señal de muertes por vacunas





«Nunca en más de 30 años de actividad hemos vendido ataúdes para niños a granel», afirma un hombre en Twitter. El hombre atribuye el aumento de pedidos a posibles muertes por vacunas Covid.





Un hombre cuya familia supuestamente dirige un negocio de fabricación de ataúdes dice que por primera vez han recibido pedidos a granel de ataúdes para niños, una señal que teme podría ser indicativa de muertes infantiles inminentes por vacunas contra el covid.





En respuesta a un usuario de Twitter que afirmó que había hablado con los directores de funerarias sobre un aumento inusual de niños que murieron después de ser vacunados, el usuario canadiense de Twitter @highesthalfling afirmó que el negocio de ataúdes de su familia recibió recientemente dos pedidos a granel de ataúdes para niños.





“El negocio de mi familia es la fabricación de ataúdes en América del Norte. Hemos recibido 2 pedidos al por mayor de unidades de menos de 5 pies (tamaño para niños) en menos de 6 meses. Nunca en más de 30 años de actividad hemos vendido ataúdes para niños al por mayor”, tuiteó @highesthalfling el lunes.





El mismo usuario hizo anuncios similares en los últimos tres meses, una vez en abril y otra vez en junio, aunque esos tuits no recibieron tanta atención como su mensaje reciente.

Sigue contando la noticia en Español, en éste enlace:

https://ejercitoremanente.com/2022/07/09/fabricante-de-ataudes-teme-que-los-pedidos-al-por-mayor-de-ataudes-infantiles-sean-una-senal-de-muertes-por-vacunas/













