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PRAY CALIFORNIA introducing PRAY AMERICA PRAY
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71 views • June 15, 2021
P. Douglas 'Doug' Small is an ordained Bishop with the Church of God, conference speaker, author, educator, served as pastor, and consultant focusing on prayer ministry with a PhD in Biblical studies along with other degrees. He is the visionary behind 'Pray America PRAY' which kicks off next month!
Cindy Stultz is Doug's Associate and Intercessory Flame Thrower. Cindy Stultz also join us to discuss her involvement with 'Pray America PRAY!'
We are EXCITED to be involved with what the LORD wants to happen across our nation!
Cindy Stultz is Doug's Associate and Intercessory Flame Thrower. Cindy Stultz also join us to discuss her involvement with 'Pray America PRAY!'
We are EXCITED to be involved with what the LORD wants to happen across our nation!
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