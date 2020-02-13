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TUCKER: President Trump Must Pardon Roger Stone to Prevent ‘RussiaGate 2’
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41 views • February 13, 2020
Tom Pappert | National File - February 13, 2020
On the Wednesday night broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson urged President Donald Trump to pardon Roger Stone, who was facing up to 9 years in prison until the Department of Justice rescinded its sentencing recommendations, and said doing so will prevent Democrats from claiming that his conviction and sentence prove the “Russia Hoax” was real.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/tucker-president-trump-must-pardon-roger-stone-to-prevent-russiagate-2/
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On the Wednesday night broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson urged President Donald Trump to pardon Roger Stone, who was facing up to 9 years in prison until the Department of Justice rescinded its sentencing recommendations, and said doing so will prevent Democrats from claiming that his conviction and sentence prove the “Russia Hoax” was real.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/tucker-president-trump-must-pardon-roger-stone-to-prevent-russiagate-2/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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