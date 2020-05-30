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Proof of 5G and Coronavirus Connection
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1200 views • May 30, 2020
I received a document in Spanish that shows the association of 26 GHz, 5g technology and the areas that had the greatest number of coronavirus infections and deaths due to the coronavirus.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
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