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Κασιδιάρης για εμβόλιο και όλες τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις.. _ "Είναι όλοι για ισόβια..."
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161 views • December 05, 2020
Δείτε τις θέσεις του Ηλία Κασιδιάρη για την αντιμετώπιση του COVID-19, τα εμβόλια που ετοιμάζονται να βγούν στην αγορά, τον δήμο Αθηναίων, καθώς και για την σφοδρή πολεμική που δέχεται ο ίδιος και το κίνημα "Έλληνες για την Πατρίδα" από το διεφθαρμένο πολιτικό καθεστώς της χώρας μας.
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