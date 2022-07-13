Cern Robin Bullock, Yuval Noah Harari, Tuttle Twins Help Overcome the Marxist Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.infowarsstore.com/ NAZI BELL vs CERN (Where Is The BELL ?) Cern is More Like Anti Matter Pure EVIL. Spin is Difference In The BELL also has Helium vs Mercury Element In C.E.R.N . USA Use Operation Paper Clip People Try Build NAZI Bell in 1965 In Pennsylvania It Fail It has Mercury in it and Spin Like Cern