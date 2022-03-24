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Patrick Lancaster First Western Journalist In Russia & DPR Controlled Mariupol
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21 views • March 24, 2022
Patrick Lancaster First Western Journalist In Russia & DPR Controlled Mariupol
Avidan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJgTRYXAwJs
Ukraine LIVESTREAM - CIA in Ukraine - Thanks for 5k Subs!
Patrick Lancaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6UzUMrEEXM
First Western Journalist In Russia & DPR Controlled Mariupol (Special Report)
Avidan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJgTRYXAwJs
Ukraine LIVESTREAM - CIA in Ukraine - Thanks for 5k Subs!
Patrick Lancaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6UzUMrEEXM
First Western Journalist In Russia & DPR Controlled Mariupol (Special Report)
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