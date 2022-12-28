Единственный шанс пройти наступающий суперкризис. План Селдона и образ будущего. Андрей Фурсов

Историк Андрей Фурсов о том, какие - удачные и неудачные - попытки спрогнозировать и спроектировать будущее известны истории. Реализуем ли в реальности «План Селдона», описанный в цикле романов «Академия» («Основание») американского писателя-фантаста Айзека Азимова? Эфир от 30 ноября 2020 г.
