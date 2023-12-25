Allegedly Russian and Ukrainian Soldiers Singing "Katyusha" (Russian Military Folk Song) on the Front Lines.

Allegedly Russian and Ukrainian soldiers singing "Katyusha" on the front lines.I looked up the song. The song was popular in WW2, is about a Russian woman called Katyusha. Standing on a steep riverbank, she sings a song to her beloved, a soldier serving far away. The theme of the song is that the soldier will protect the Motherland and its people while his grateful girl will keep and protect their love.
