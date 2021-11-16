THE ONLY IMMIGRATION AND TERRORIST SOLUTION. IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.

This video has been deleted throughout the internet in the past. needs reposting again.

The Only Immigration and Terrorist Solution. NATO needs to quit bombing Syria , North Africa , and Middle East. The money used for the destruction of these countries ought to be used for rebuilding houses , parks museums , infra structure , restore water , oil fields , electricity , airports , and mosque. Halliburton , Kellogg Brown and Root , and any of their fucked up hidden subsidiaries , should be responsible for rebuilding these destructed areas , by NATO. These companies have also that embezzled millions of dollars and this is a way to be paid back from this political crime. The Bush and Cheney family , can take up the slack in funding the rebuilding of said areas. Obama , and Clinton , needs to be jailed for war crimes in Guantanamo. Also that needs to be done to keep the peace is to

SOURCE: vimeo.com

2015-11-19 original posting