Why Fit People Get Sick and What Actually Heals You with Paul Chek
What is happening
9760 followers
0
94 views • Yesterday


Mar 9, 2026

Get Dr. Kaufman’s FREE Ultimate Detox Protocol: https://akmd.co/Youtube_Paul_Chek


On this special episode of the True Health Report, Paul Chek peels back the layers of programming around mental distress, identity, and the roots of disease, revealing what both mainstream and alternative health spaces often fail to uncover.


Here's what we delve into:


How you can be in ultra marathon runner shape, consume the cleanest diet imaginable and still be in the worst state of health

Dissecting heart attacks: why most men drop dead on the toilet Monday morning

Unfurling the Chek Totem Pole and the root cause of chronic pain (that mainstream medicine has yet to figure out)

How the ego-identification and maladaptive beliefs are the biggest culprit of ill-health

Why most people misperceive integrative health guidance as a hand-holding experience due to learned helplessness and paternalism


Chapters:

00:00:00 - Paul’s relentless quest to uncover the psycho-spiritual root of disease mainstream medicine refuses to see

00:00:27 - How an Army boxing coach and elite triathlete broke free embraced natural healing

00:01:44 - The real reason men drop dead on the toilet Monday morning

00:10:02 - How a chronically overloaded nervous system quietly sets the stage for disease

00:14:25 - Why your self-image and core beliefs are shaping your biology in real time

00:23:21 - The uncompromising rule Paul uses to separate real healing from passive “treatment”

00:29:23 - The Totem Pole framework that exposes the true root cause behind chronic pain and illness

00:45:11 - Why Paul walked away from private practice

00:52:27 - Delve into Paul Chek’s decades of hard-won health wisdom


Read the full blog + transcript:

https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog/...


Mentioned in this episode:


Join the C.H.E.K academy and become an integrated health coach: https://academy.chekinstitute.com/aca...


Get the full scope of Paul Chek’s mission to optimize the inner workings of human beings: https://paulchek.com/

How this was made

Keywords
painhelpactuallyhealsget sickwhy fit peoplepaul chek
