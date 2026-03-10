Why Fit People Get Sick and What Actually Heals You with Paul Chek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mar 9, 2026
Get Dr. Kaufman's FREE Ultimate Detox Protocol:
On this special episode of the True Health Report, Paul Chek peels back the layers of programming around mental distress, identity, and the roots of disease, revealing what both mainstream and alternative health spaces often fail to uncover.
Here's what we delve into:
How you can be in ultra marathon runner shape, consume the cleanest diet imaginable and still be in the worst state of health
Dissecting heart attacks: why most men drop dead on the toilet Monday morning
Unfurling the Chek Totem Pole and the root cause of chronic pain (that mainstream medicine has yet to figure out)
How the ego-identification and maladaptive beliefs are the biggest culprit of ill-health
Why most people misperceive integrative health guidance as a hand-holding experience due to learned helplessness and paternalism
Chapters:
00:00:00 - Paul’s relentless quest to uncover the psycho-spiritual root of disease mainstream medicine refuses to see
00:00:27 - How an Army boxing coach and elite triathlete broke free embraced natural healing
00:01:44 - The real reason men drop dead on the toilet Monday morning
00:10:02 - How a chronically overloaded nervous system quietly sets the stage for disease
00:14:25 - Why your self-image and core beliefs are shaping your biology in real time
00:23:21 - The uncompromising rule Paul uses to separate real healing from passive “treatment”
00:29:23 - The Totem Pole framework that exposes the true root cause behind chronic pain and illness
00:45:11 - Why Paul walked away from private practice
00:52:27 - Delve into Paul Chek’s decades of hard-won health wisdom
Read the full blog + transcript:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog/...
Mentioned in this episode:
Join the C.H.E.K academy and become an integrated health coach:
Get the full scope of Paul Chek's mission to optimize the inner workings of human beings:
