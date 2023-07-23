Create New Account
Genocide (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
channel image
From Truth And Other Lies
3 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

Besonders die letzten Jahre haben mehr als deutlich gezeigt, dass alle Regierungen sich des Völkermordes schuldig gemacht haben!Das ist keine Meinung, sondern ein Fakt!

Das Volk hat nicht nur das Recht, sondern eher die Pflicht sich ihrer Regierung zu entledigen.

Es gibt keinen Grund für deren Existenz, wenn sie unsere Existenz fortwährend vernichten - und das ganz ungehemmt und öffentlich.


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Musik:

Harry Gregson-Williams - The Equalizer

https://t.me/ftaolmusic/22

censorshipyoutubecommunismtruth911migrationrefugeesrealityalternativekalergiwhite genocidewahrheitkriegzensurweltkriegodyseeftaolhootonwuwox

