Ancient Paganism - Part 14: Paganism in the Middle Ages – Groundhog Day; Hecate; Wicca & pedophile Jewelry
40 views • 1 day ago

Ancient Paganism - Part 14: Paganism in the Middle Ages – Groundhog Day; Hecate; Wicca & pedophile Jewelry

Let’s talk about the Rule of Three and symbolism of Hecate, the triple moon phase of Maiden, Mother, and Crone. Learn to identify Wiccan & Pedophile jewelry and Celtic Crosses.

 

 

spiritual warfarepaganismbridetree of lifethors hammerhecaterina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomforbidden practicesancient paganismbrigitceltic crosstriquetratriskelpentaclepagan charmswiccan pagan talisman jewelry
