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Russian Pacific Fleet - More than 15 Warships, Submarines, Support Vessels, as well as naval aviation Aircraft of the Pacific Fleet, took part in a Training Exercise. 041422
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161 views • April 14, 2022
Pacific Fleet submarines launch Kalibr cruise missiles at mock enemy ships
Two diesel-electric submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov launched cruise missiles from an underwater position in the waters of the Sea of Japan.
The cruise missiles successfully hit a target - a special marine shield imitating a surface ship of a mock enemy.
More than 15 warships and support vessels, as well as naval aviation aircraft of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the exercise.
Two diesel-electric submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov launched cruise missiles from an underwater position in the waters of the Sea of Japan.
The cruise missiles successfully hit a target - a special marine shield imitating a surface ship of a mock enemy.
More than 15 warships and support vessels, as well as naval aviation aircraft of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the exercise.
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