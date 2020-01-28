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Did Vindman’s Evil Twin Leak Bolton Book to NYT?
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9 views • January 28, 2020
The National Security Council has to clear books from former officials. Guess who reviewed John Bolton’s book — the twin brother of Alexander Vindman — “it’s Lt Colonel Vindman” to you! And Ron Paul in 1998 on what Bill Clinton SHOULD have been impeached for but wasn’t.
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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