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BIG NEWS On Election Fraud In Wisconsin!
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120 views • October 07, 2021
7 million people on voter rolls when there are only 5.8 million people in Wisconsin. 32,000 phantom voters found and they are still finding more. Much more fraud in the video, please watch.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
War Room with Steve Bannon and Kurt Olsen, a lawyer, talks about a judge in Georgia hiding smoking gun information on election machines being able to mess with your votes.
https://rumble.com/vne9z7-dominion-machines-have-created-a-national-security-issue-across-the-country.html
A different professor in 2008 showed the world you can create a program to make voting machines change votes. Super easy simple program.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmihqVmKGT4
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
War Room with Steve Bannon and Kurt Olsen, a lawyer, talks about a judge in Georgia hiding smoking gun information on election machines being able to mess with your votes.
https://rumble.com/vne9z7-dominion-machines-have-created-a-national-security-issue-across-the-country.html
A different professor in 2008 showed the world you can create a program to make voting machines change votes. Super easy simple program.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmihqVmKGT4
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