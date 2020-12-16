© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘You will own nothing, and you will be happy’: Warnings of ‘Orwellian’ Great Reset
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
409 views • December 16, 2020
‘You will own nothing, and you will be happy’: Warnings of ‘Orwellian’ Great Reset
( YOU WILL OWN NOTHING , AND THEY WILL BE HAPPY )
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
QUOTE ,, You don't pay taxes - they take taxes. Chris Rock
( YOU WILL OWN NOTHING , AND THEY WILL BE HAPPY )
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
QUOTE ,, You don't pay taxes - they take taxes. Chris Rock
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.