Building Your Wealth (Mark Moss)

Building Your Health Is WealthMoss wants to empower people to build wealth, not so they can become greedy or stockpile money, but because money allows you to help other people and have options in your own life. Now, with injection mandates increasing, people are being forced to make a decision to quit their job or put their health at risk from a jab."Unfortunately," Moss said, "we've found lots of people who, when the pandemic broke out, didn't even have $400 saved. When you don't have that money, when you don't have those savings, you're stuck at a dead-end job. If you had money saved, you could quit the job, go look for something else."Also, with civil liberties being impacted daily, building wealth gives you the option to change your location to a country or state that may protect your freedom rather than restrict it. He continued:2"So that's why we focus on money. It's not about being greedy, it's about having options … you're going to need to have those. The financial system, like the medical system, isn't really designed for your benefit. It's designed for the benefit of the people that run the system.Once you can just start to look at things a little bit differently and, really, it's a lot more simple than most people make it seem, you can start to build wealth, you can start to then increase your freedom, your options and so forth. Of course, I also look at health as an asset.You can have all the money in the world, but if you lose your health, you have nothing. I also look at my freedom as an asset. If I have wealth, but I'm locked in my house, that does me no good."In order to live your life fully, you really need to have all three: health, freedom and secure finances, which is what the November event is all about.Mark Moss, an entrepreneur and financial expert who’s been a full-time investor for over 25 years, is passionate about freedom, liberty and personal wealthMoss wants to empower people to build wealth, not so they can become greedy or stockpile money, but because money allows you to help other people and have options in your own lifeTo build your physical health, eliminate seed oils from your diet, use time-restricted eating and exercise regularlyTo discern the truth in this era of censorship, identify people who you believe are experts in the field and follow what they’re doing directly; avoid using Google and social media for this purpose, as it’s heavily manipulatedI’ll be speaking at Moss’ live event in Miami, Florida, in November 2021, where he and other experts will be sharing how to control your financial future during The Great ResetThis article was previously published October 29, 2021, and has been updated with new information.Mark Moss, an entrepreneur and financial expert who's been a full-time investor for over 25 years, is passionate about freedom, liberty and personal wealth. Finances aren't something I typically focus on, but we're both in agreement that health is your greatest form of wealth.I'll be speaking at Moss' live event in Miami, Florida, in November 2021, where he and other experts will be sharing how to control your financial future during The Great Reset,1 but in the video above you can hear our recent conversation, which covers everything from key tenets of physical health to how to discern the truth in this era of censorship.This is only one of three public events I will be speaking at this year. If you want to come and hear me at this event, I arranged with Mark to give you a special discount. Normally these links provide affiliate commissions to me but I asked Mark to give them to you instead to make it more affordable for you to attend. So, if you want a heavily discounted ticket to see me you can click on the link below.Also...No. 1 Way to Protect Your HealthChicken and Pork Are a Major Source of Seed OilsTime-Restricted Eating, Exercise for Better HealthUnprecedented Manipulation and CensorshipThriving in an Age of Scientific Censorship