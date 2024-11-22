Thou shalt not.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of people being deceived by demonic entities masquerading as dead humans. Channelling these entities. Demons study us know things about us. Living with them believing them to be their dead relatives. The Bible tells us - And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment. There is no coming back to haunt us or contact us after we die, its either with Jesus or Hell. Repent, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is LORD and GOD and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.