© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/20/20 #PEACEFULVA2A: 2A Rally C-ship, Death in Col/Pompeo, Biden Bro's P4Play #WWG1WGA
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • January 21, 2020
You Are Free TV
82.7K subscribers
1/20: Today, the 2nd Am Rally in VA shows a United front of Citizens from all races and beliefs supporting our 2nd Amendment! As night approaches, will we see eff eff ops go live in Richmond? Meanwhile, more pay-for-play reports surface of Biden's family money making schemes in Iraq and Latin America...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
US Military issues Active Warzone in VA 1/19-1/24:
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index31...
https://truthernews.wordpress.com/202...
https://wreg.com/2020/01/20/pompeo-u-...
https://nypost.com/2020/01/18/how-fiv...
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/bj...
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.c...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
82.7K subscribers
1/20: Today, the 2nd Am Rally in VA shows a United front of Citizens from all races and beliefs supporting our 2nd Amendment! As night approaches, will we see eff eff ops go live in Richmond? Meanwhile, more pay-for-play reports surface of Biden's family money making schemes in Iraq and Latin America...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
US Military issues Active Warzone in VA 1/19-1/24:
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index31...
https://truthernews.wordpress.com/202...
https://wreg.com/2020/01/20/pompeo-u-...
https://nypost.com/2020/01/18/how-fiv...
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/bj...
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.c...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.