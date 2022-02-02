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1/30/2022 Miles Guo: The “Tian Mi Mi Movement” in diplomacy – it is said that the CCP rejected the request made by several European countries to withdraw the families of their diplomats, and the CCP also rejected the request of the US to send several military planes to Beijing to pick up their own people. But it turned out that I have become the most trusted person by the Western politicians and financiers