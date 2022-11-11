Create New Account
12 - Great explanations of the Scriptures (from THE NEW REVELATION)
The New Revelation
Published 18 days ago |

A few examples of Lord's explanations from the New Revelation (particularly, from "The Great Gospel of John" through Jakob Mayerhofer ) concerning texts from the Scriptures that were never before completely unveiled before men. In the New Revelation can be found extremely edifying explanations and completions of the Gospels of Matthew and John, parts of the Old Testament (including Genesis), parts of the Revelation, etc.. The books containing these revelations ("The Great Gospel of John", Interpretation of Scriptures", "The three days in the Temple", "Childhood of Jesus", "The Household of God", "From Hell to Heaven" - all through Jakob Lorber and "Lord's Sermons" through Gottfried Mayerhofer ) are extremely helpful and important to anybody, but especially to Christians who will thus quickly find their faith and spiritual knowledge much strengthen and enriched.

If a certain presentation of the relationship of the New Revelation with the Scriptures is needed, please check Kurt Eggelstein's book "The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity" (which can also be found online) or Walter Lutz's book "Fundamental Principles of life".

Ref: www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com

