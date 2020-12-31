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Expert Nails Ballot Fraud Exposing Method To Georgia Senators
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207 views • December 31, 2020
A must see video. Paper ballots hold the keys to fraudulent voting. The 12/30/2020 testimony to Georgia Senate Committee is bombshell!
P.S. Bill of Peace 2020 aka Treaty of Peace 2020 also nailed it.
www.hudok.info
P.S. Bill of Peace 2020 aka Treaty of Peace 2020 also nailed it.
www.hudok.info
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