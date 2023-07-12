Tom Renz | CBDC's - The End of Freedom

This is terrifying and monumental, the Bank of International Settlements are the big wigs in regards to the global banking push to ensure that your money is no longer yours. The great reset right? If you haven’t yet, go to bh-pm.com and buy gold and silver. The only protection we have against them tokenizing and taking away everything we have are hard assets like gold and silver. Go there and tell them Renz sent you, protect your family now. CBDC is where all your money becomes digitized and they take it from you anytime they want. #DigitalCurrency #CBDC #GoldBacked #BRICS #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Freedom #GodWins
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.