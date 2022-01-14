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BASES2014 Sarah Goodley Epigenetics Crisis in the Birthing Machine
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71 views • January 14, 2022
Sarah Goodley speaks on Epigenetics and how child birth is in crisis, and broken.
This is an important lecture as its from the mid-wife's perspective. Sarah is speaking on behalf of the mid-wife profession, who are unable to speak publicly.
Part of day 2 of the 1st international Bases Conference, held at Marlborough College's Ellis Theatre, Wiltshire in August 2014.
This is an important lecture as its from the mid-wife's perspective. Sarah is speaking on behalf of the mid-wife profession, who are unable to speak publicly.
Part of day 2 of the 1st international Bases Conference, held at Marlborough College's Ellis Theatre, Wiltshire in August 2014.
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