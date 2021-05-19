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FULL SHOW: Q Shaman Lawyer Throws MAGA Under The Bus, Fauci Admits Masks Are A Lie
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52 views • May 19, 2021
Owen Shroyer starts The War Room by exposing the extent of depravity the globalists are using to divide society and bully Americans into taking the controversial COVID-19 vaccines in a bid for ultimate control. Then, Tom Pappert takes over and dives deep into the Republican betrayal of voters when it comes to key issues across America, and interviews a Texas activist fighting for children whose husband became transgender and left her for the LGBT movement. Finally, Tom interviews Kevin Whitt, who used to live life as a transgender woman, who shares his story of finding God and rejecting the satanic transgender agenda.
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