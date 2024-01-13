Riccardo Bosi: This Is The Test

Long term, this is not about politics.
The political process is a means by which each individual starts to realize morality, sovereignty, self-reliance etc.
Get on with the job.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Mark Attwood Show (12 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v46prgl-australiaone-party-the-mark-attwood-show-12-january-2024.html
