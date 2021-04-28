EP 2418-6PM AZ AUDIT UPDATE: JOVAN PULIZTER TOLD US WHAT WAS COMING...IT'S NOW HERE!

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SUNDAY - APRIL 25, 2021
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EP 2318-6PM AZ AUDIT UPDATE: JOVAN PULIZTER TOLD US WHAT WAS COMING...IT'S NOW HERE!
Inventor and data analyst Jovan Hutton Pulitzer has a process and the patents surrounding the process where he can identify fraudulent ballots based on the paper used, creases in the paper, the ink on the forms, and other characteristics. Pulitzer can identify fraudulent votes, which will ultimately result in the accurate results of the 2020 election when only valid votes are accounted for. On Saturday the coliseum cameras caught election workers scanning ballots individually in ultra-violet light. It appears the election workers are running true forensic testing on the ballots. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17495
This episode includes the “livestream” video of Cliven Bundy and Pete Santilli being interviewed by the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoff & Patty McMurray.
Special Guest: Zachary Vorhies is the highest ranking Google insider who anonymously leaked internal documents to Project Veritas and then made the decision to go public in an on-the-record video interview.
https://www.zachvorhies.com/ https://www.projectveritas.com/tag/zach-vorhies/
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