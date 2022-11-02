Situation Update, Nov 2, 2022 - Democrats BEG for covid forgiveness after DESTROYING the lives of millions

0:00 Intro6:25 Excellent News

20:28 COVID Amnesty

40:45 Economic News

1:04:55 Numanna





- Democrats are begging for covid AMNESTY because they got caught

- But they have NO remorse, and they aren't sorry. They are EVIL.

- Dems need to offer nationwide APOLOGY for covid tyranny, censorship and lies

- Those who were FIRED need to be reinstated with back pay

- All assets of vax pharma executives should be SEIZED

- Funds should be used to pay families of VACCINE VICTIMS

- We donate nearly $14K to California attorneys suing hospitals for covid murder

- Why God rewards those who pay it forward and don't hoard money for themselves

- Eurozone inflation soars beyond 10% as Europe faces winter of collapse

- Nearly 40% of small businesses in USA can't pay rent

- The US economy has been WRECKED by Biden and the Dems

- Important thoughts about FORGIVENESS - but only after apologies are given

- Which items still work after an EMP attack





