Today's Patient: Lovebird l Animal Hospital For Tiny Animals 3

Kritter Klub





Apr 20, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





Today's patient is a lovebird! This beautiful bird is hurt and the guardian has come in a rush. Find out what's wrong and how the lovebird improves in the video!





More videos about ‘Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱’: • Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱





#Kritterklub #animalhospital #parrot





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSq1Hh9qIs0