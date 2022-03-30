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KijaniAmariAK: Love Your Enemies: Could You Turn the Other Cheek? [30.03.2022]
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70 views • March 30, 2022
In this episode we will take a look at the Oscars, specifically, the actions of Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada. In doing so we will discover the true meaning behind this event and what it was meant to symbolize.
To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
Beat Credit: GIPSY HUSSLE
3,528 Views mar 30, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jQuYpdcJurs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
Beat Credit: GIPSY HUSSLE
3,528 Views mar 30, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jQuYpdcJurs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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