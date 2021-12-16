Tyranny Canada: Dr. Mel Bruchet Questions Narrative, Gets Sent to Mental Hospital!

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Laura-Lynn Thompson is joined by Dr. Daniel Nagase to discuss the continued imprisonment of 81 year old Dr. Mel Bruchet who dared speak out about the experimental mRNA COVID "vaccines". The Canadian government used the "Mental Health Act" (Soviet style) on December the 8th to drag the man out of his home in handcuffs off to a psychiatric hospital.
Full Laura-Lynn Thompson interview and show: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/CombatMedicalTyranny_Nagase_15-December-2021_EDIT:3