HE CREATED A NEW CURRENCY FROM TRASH - BEST RECYCLING PROJECTS

In this video, you'll learn about the incredible recycling project of Jordan, who decided to create a new currency from trash which is in my opinion, one of the best recycling project I've ever heard about!

Summary:

There are 2 types of people in this world:





The ones that dream and the ones that act...

And Jordan is part of those people that decided to act





In this short film, you'll discover the incredible and inspiring story of this normal guy from Arizona who decided to leave everything behind and set out across the world having one thing in mind:





TO MAKE AN IMPACT





You'll see how he built his own environmental organization Casa Verde, step by step, and created a community in Nicaragua having only one goal:





TO CHANGE THE WAY PEOPLE VIEW TRASH





Through education, perseverance and imagination, he's developed a circular upcycling and recycling system that works and his creativity has no limits.





Thanks to this system,not can people turn trash to treasure but they can even earn money while having a positive impact on the environment!





Yes, Jordan actually invented a whole new form of currency based on the environmental responsibility of each community members!













