Taiwan Investigates a National Athlete of Bootlicking the CCP

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02/19/2022 Sanli Live News: Huang Yuting, a national speed skater in Taiwan, wore the Chinese team uniform before the Beijing Winter Olympics. And she also uploaded the video to a social platform, which triggered contentions. Executive President Su Zhenchang requested an investigation of her speech and behavior by the Ministry of Education and the Sports Administration. And the Presidential Office also issued a statement to support.